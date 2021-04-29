Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,458.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,210.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,198.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

