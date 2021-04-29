Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.91) earnings per share.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a market cap of $788.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.