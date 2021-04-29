AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. The company’s revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post $-17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AMC opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94.

In related news, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $22,842,632.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,103,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,277,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 2,061,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $30,070,865.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,103,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,654,208.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,905,639 shares of company stock valued at $55,779,969 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

