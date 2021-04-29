AMEPAY Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0584 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a market cap of $14.61 million and approximately $571,522.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00280725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.48 or 0.01103424 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00026191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.77 or 0.00709410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,990.21 or 1.00038147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading



