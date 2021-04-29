Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%.

AMTB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,769. The stock has a market cap of $677.35 million, a PE ratio of 299.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

