Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%.
AMTB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,769. The stock has a market cap of $677.35 million, a PE ratio of 299.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $19.82.
About Amerant Bancorp
