American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of American Electric Power worth $40,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $86.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.35 and its 200-day moving average is $82.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

