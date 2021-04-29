American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,596 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,811,510,000 after buying an additional 377,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $646,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $153.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.48. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

