American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 155.1% from the March 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

AHOTF stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Alliance Securities upped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

