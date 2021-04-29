American International Group (AIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American International Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.63. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

