American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.22

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.22 and last traded at $49.19, with a volume of 11204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,331,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,025,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,978,000 after purchasing an additional 440,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,970,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,202,000 after purchasing an additional 103,195 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

