American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) Short Interest Up 177.0% in April

American International Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIVN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 177.0% from the March 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AIVN opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. American International Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.08.
American International Ventures Company Profile
