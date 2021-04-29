American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.44. 225,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,424. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

