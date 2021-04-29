American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after buying an additional 97,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,618,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $251.95 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.22 and a 200-day moving average of $229.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

