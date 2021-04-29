American Vanguard (AVD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Shares of AVD opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.35 million, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.