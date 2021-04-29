American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297,100 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.15% of American Water Works worth $40,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Shares of AWK opened at $154.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

