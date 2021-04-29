American Well (NYSE:AMWL) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Financial Comparison

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Well and PaySign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 8 4 0 2.33 PaySign 1 3 1 0 2.00

American Well presently has a consensus price target of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 93.20%. PaySign has a consensus price target of $6.08, indicating a potential upside of 52.26%. Given American Well’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than PaySign.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of PaySign shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.8% of PaySign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and PaySign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well N/A N/A N/A PaySign 17.23% -13.31% -4.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Well and PaySign’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PaySign $34.67 million 5.81 $7.45 million $0.14 28.50

PaySign has higher revenue and earnings than American Well.

Summary

American Well beats PaySign on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform. It also develops prepaid card solutions for corporate incentive rewards and corporate expense, per diem and travel payments, healthcare reimbursement payments, pharmaceutical co-pay assistance, donor compensation, and clinical trials; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, the company offers Buy and Bill programs for patients to purchase directly from physician's office or through an infusion center for physician administered therapies; payment solution for source plasma collection centers; and PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

