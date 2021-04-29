AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

AmeriServ Financial has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get AmeriServ Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRV opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. AmeriServ Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AmeriServ Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriServ Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriServ Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.