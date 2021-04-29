Amgen Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.99 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.23.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $236.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.10. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after purchasing an additional 227,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,018,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,084,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

