Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.23.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $4.72 on Thursday, reaching $231.99. 83,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,845. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

