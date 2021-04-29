Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.23.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $234.75 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.