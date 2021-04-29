Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.23.

Shares of AMGN opened at $236.71 on Thursday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.10. The stock has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 20,103.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,424,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268,677 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,116,210,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Amgen by 301.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,093,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,299,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,913,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

