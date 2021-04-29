Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.23.

AMGN stock opened at $236.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.10. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,451,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,516,980,000 after purchasing an additional 909,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,679,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 673,247 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,789,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,963,875,000 after buying an additional 4,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,308,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,016,268,000 after buying an additional 919,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

