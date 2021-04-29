Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.23.
AMGN stock opened at $236.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.10. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.
In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,451,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,516,980,000 after purchasing an additional 909,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,679,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 673,247 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,789,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,963,875,000 after buying an additional 4,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,308,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,016,268,000 after buying an additional 919,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.
Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.