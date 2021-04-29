AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,809 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 29,964 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $90,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.93.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $254.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $171.88 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

