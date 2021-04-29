AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.62 million. On average, analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $80.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $80.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $153,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,901 shares of company stock worth $1,758,269. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMN. Truist increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

