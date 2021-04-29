AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.00

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.00 and last traded at $80.43, with a volume of 223587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.28.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.
In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,901 shares of company stock worth $1,758,269. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FMR LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $4,310,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
