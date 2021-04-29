Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.21

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.21 and traded as high as $7.06. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 22,157 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $132.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $87.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

