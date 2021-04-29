Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Stock Holdings Boosted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,392 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,040,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,148,000 after purchasing an additional 54,984 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 110,224 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,719,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,987,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $33.31 on Thursday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $33.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48.

