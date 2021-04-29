Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,410,000 after buying an additional 795,033 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $156.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.74. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $100.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

