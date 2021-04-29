Analysts Anticipate Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages predict that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Avenue Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avenue Therapeutics.
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17.
About Avenue Therapeutics
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.
See Also: 12b-1 Fees
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.