Analysts Anticipate Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages predict that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Avenue Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

