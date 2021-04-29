Analysts Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $264.34 Million

Brokerages forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report sales of $264.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $266.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.20 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $265.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $80.79 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,124,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,409,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,387,000 after buying an additional 296,186 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

