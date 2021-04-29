Analysts Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $670.47 Million

Analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to report $670.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $654.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $692.70 million. Endo International reported sales of $820.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $760.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.83 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Endo International by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Endo International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 192,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

