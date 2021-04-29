Analysts Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.12.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $103.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $106.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

