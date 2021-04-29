Analysts Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce sales of $39.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.30 million and the lowest is $37.60 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $37.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $152.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.20 million to $160.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $157.10 million, with estimates ranging from $148.49 million to $165.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTBK shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of HTBK opened at $12.04 on Thursday. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 4.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

