Analysts Anticipate PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $396.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce sales of $396.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $427.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $757.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The firm had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.83 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDCE. KeyCorp increased their target price on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,641,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 8,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $549,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,943,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

