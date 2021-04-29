Analysts Anticipate PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to announce earnings per share of $3.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.14 and the lowest is $2.88. PerkinElmer posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 352.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $9.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $6.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

NYSE:PKI traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,538. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $85.71 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,256,000 after buying an additional 55,597 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $2,691,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth $1,950,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

