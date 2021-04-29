Analysts Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.72. Premier Financial posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Premier Financial.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%.

PFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

In other Premier Financial news, EVP Tina Nutter acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Premier Financial by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Premier Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.