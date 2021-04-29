Analysts Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will announce sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $11.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover State Street.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

STT stock opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average is $74.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $28.125 dividend. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 135.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 215.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 78,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 57.1% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 207.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $651,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.