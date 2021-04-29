Analysts Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.11. Venator Materials posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.93 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Venator Materials by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 66,391 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth $1,598,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,568 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNTR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,248. The company has a market capitalization of $518.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $5.48.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

