Analysts Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $542.76 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report $542.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $548.80 million and the lowest is $532.99 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $782.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $541.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $254,000.

ACHC stock opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

