Analysts Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to announce ($1.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.01). AMC Entertainment reported earnings of ($2.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NYSE AMC opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $430,883.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,130.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,905,639 shares of company stock valued at $55,779,969 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 124.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 242,612 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

