Analysts Expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $8,134,460.00. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $4,485,147.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,506,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 981,832 shares of company stock valued at $47,893,133.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.32. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

