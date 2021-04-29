Analysts Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $797.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post sales of $797.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $804.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $790.00 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $860.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,659 shares in the company, valued at $40,662,836.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,914. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

CTXS opened at $138.51 on Thursday. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.52.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

