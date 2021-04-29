Analysts Expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.72 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WISH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

WISH stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.16. 4,103,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,695,806. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 5,373,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $105,591,534.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,373,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,591,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $725,104.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,333,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

