Analysts Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to announce sales of $3.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.19 billion. Fidelity National Information Services reported sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $13.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $13.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.43 billion to $14.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.04.

NYSE:FIS opened at $154.43 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a PE ratio of -857.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Insiders sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,213,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,075,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,119,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $724,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,921 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

