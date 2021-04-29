Analysts Expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will post sales of $3.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.29 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $13.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.73 billion to $15.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.95.

NYSE:IQV opened at $236.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $128.52 and a 52 week high of $237.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in IQVIA by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

