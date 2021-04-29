Analysts Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to announce sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $11.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $11.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Stephens lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,800 shares of company stock valued at $9,190,294 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $168.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $95.30 and a fifty-two week high of $178.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

