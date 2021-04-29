Analysts Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will report $2.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.86 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $4.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $13.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $16.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $24.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR stock opened at $149.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.99 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

