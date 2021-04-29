Analysts Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will report $2.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.86 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $4.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $13.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $16.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $24.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR stock opened at $149.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.99 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Earnings History and Estimates for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

