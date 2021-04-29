Analysts Expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.01).

NRBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ NRBO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 27,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,860. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.69. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

