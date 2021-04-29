Analysts Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Announce -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.40). Provention Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Provention Bio.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

PRVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Provention Bio by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Provention Bio by 83.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the third quarter worth about $300,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Provention Bio by 12.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 939,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,747. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.