Analysts Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Announce -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.40). Provention Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

PRVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Provention Bio by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Provention Bio by 83.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the third quarter worth about $300,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Provention Bio by 12.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 939,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,747. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.