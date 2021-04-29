Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.71 Million

Brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to report sales of $40.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.00 million and the highest is $52.40 million. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 98%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $87.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.26.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

